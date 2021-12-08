LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF PETITIONS FOR ELECTION OF CONSERVATION DISTRICT SUPERVISOR FOR THE POULTNEY METTOWEE NATURAL RESOURCES CONSERVATION DISTRICT To all landowners residing within the boundaries of the Poultney Mettowee Natural Resources Conservation District (NRCD), which includes western Rutland County, notice is hereby given that on November 19, 2021 petitions for the position of Supervisor for the Conservation District will be available. An election will be held on January 19, 2022 for one Supervisor for the District. Petitions must be completed and returned to the local Conservation District office by close of business on December 13, 2021. Only persons, firms and corporations who hold title in fee land and residing within such an organized district are eligible to sign a petition or vote. Conservation Districts are local subdivisions of state government established under the Soil Conservation Act of Vermont. An eligible voter may contact Hilary Solomon at the Poultney Mettowee Natural Resources Conservation District at (802) 287-6880 for a petition or more information or visit www.pmnrcd.org. Dated: December 6, 2021
