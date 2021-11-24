LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF PETITIONS FOR ELECTION OF CONSERVATION DISTRICT SUPERVISOR FOR THE RUTLAND NATURAL RESOURCES CONSERVATION DISTRICT To all landowners residing within the boundaries of the Rutland Natural Resources Conservation District (RNRCD), notice is hereby given that on November 23, 2021 petitions for the position of Supervisor for the Conservation District will be available. An election will be held on January 19, 2022 for one Supervisor for the District. Petitions must be completed and mailed to RNRCD at 170 South Main Street, Ste 4, Rutland, VT 05701 by close of business on December 10, 2021. RNRCD consists of the towns of Brandon, Clarendon, Danby, Mendon, Mount Holly, Mount Tabor, Pittsford, Proctor, Rutland (City and Town), Shrewsbury, Tinmouth, Wallingford and parts of the towns of Chittenden, Sudbury and West Rutland. Natural Resources Conservation Districts are local subdivisions of state government established under the state's Soil Conservation Act to cooperate with landowners and municipalities in applying conservation practices to the land. Conservation Districts sponsor and coordinate educational, technical and financial assistance to address water quality and the conservation of natural resources. Conservation Districts offer a unique and powerful vehicle for citizens to become involved with local conservation work and establish programs that protect the environment. Only persons, firms and corporations who hold title in fee land and residing within such an organized district are eligible to sign a petition or vote. An eligible voter may contact Nanci McGuire, District Manager for the Rutland Natural Resources Conservation District by emailing nanci.mcguire@vt.nacdnet.net for a petition or for more information. Please visit our website https://www.vacd.org/conservation-districts/rutland/ to find out more about our District. Dated: November 23, 2021
