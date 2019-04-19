Town of West Rutland, Vermont www.westrutlandtown.com LEGAL NOTICE of Lawn Sale Ordinance On April 8th, 2019, the Selectboard of the Town of West Rutland, Vermont, adopted a “Lawn Sale Ordinance” pursuant to the provisions of 24 V.S.A. § 59. This notice is published pursuant to 24 V.S.A. § 1972 to inform the public of this ordinance and the citizen’s right to petition for a vote to disapprove this ordinance. The purpose of this ordinance is to regulate personal property sales in all residential zoning districts; defining lawn sales; limiting the number of lawn sales per year; regulating display of sale property; providing for advertising and sign restrictions; regulating parking; noting certain persons or sales exempted from the terms of this ordinance; and providing for penalties. The following is a summary of this ordinance: this ordinance is intended to prohibit the infringement of any businesses in any established residential areas by regulating the frequency of lawn sales, so as not to disturb or disrupt the residential environment of the area. The ordinance is organized as follows: Section 1 – Authority Section 2 – Intent and purpose Section 3 – Definitions Section 4 – Conditions and Limitations Section 5 – Short Term Permits and Fees Section 6 – Display of Sale Property Section 7 – Advertising: Signs Section 8 – Parking Section 9 – Enforcement Section 10 – Exemptions from ordinance Section 11 – Penalties Section 12 - Separability The full text of the ordinance may be examined at the Town Offices at 35 Marble Street, Monday thru Friday between 8 am and 4:00 pm or at www.westrutlandtown.com. For more information call 438-2263 during regular office hours. Title 24 V.S.A. § 1973 grants citizens the right to petition for a vote at a special or annual Town Meeting to disapprove an ordinance adopted by the Selectboard. To exercise this right, citizens must present to the Selectboard or the Town Clerk a petition for a vote on the questions of disapproving the ordinance signed by not less than five percent (5%) of the Town’s qualified voters. The petition must be presented within forty–four (44) days following the date of the adoption of the ordinance. Unless a petition requesting a vote is filed pursuant to 24 V.S.A §1973, the “lawn sale ordinance” shall become effective sixty (60) days from the date of said adoption. West Rutland Selectboard
