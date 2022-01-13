LEGAL NOTICE STATE OF VERMONT PROPOSED USE OF INCREMENTAL PROPERTY TAX REVENUE FOR TAX INCREMENT FINANCING DISTRICT, TOWN OF KILLINGTON PUBLIC COMMENT INVITED On January 27, 2022, the Vermont Economic Progress Council (VEPC) will meet in Killington to begin consideration of an application submitted by the Town of Killington to utilize future incremental municipal and education property tax revenues to finance debt, if approved by the voters and incurred, for infrastructure to serve expected real property developments within the Tax Increment Financing District that was established by the Town of Killington on January 4, 2022. VEPC invites the public to comment on the consideration of this application by the Vermont Economic Progress Council. Comments can be made: 1) In person: On January 27, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Public Safety Building, 800 Killington Road, Killington. Please arrive between 12:45 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to sign up to speak. Comments are limited to 7 minutes per person. Please bring a written copy of your comments. 2) Virtually via Teams: On January 27, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., using the link on the VEPC website to be published 2 days prior to the meeting. Comments are limited to 7 minutes per person. Please email copy of your comments to abbie.sherman@vermont.gov. 3) In writing: By February 22, 2022, email comments to abbie.sherman@vermont.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.