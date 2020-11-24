LEGAL NOTICE At its meeting on December 7, 2020, the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union will be adopting the Prevention of Sexual Harassment as Prohibited by Title IX Policy (OP18). The meeting will start at 6:30PM via Zoom meeting. Anyone wishing to review a copy of the policy prior to the meeting may contact the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union office at 362-2452.
