LEGAL NOTICE REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS – ENVIRONMENTAL SITE ASSESSMENT SERVICES for the RUTLAND REGION BROWNFIELDS REUSE PROGRAM The Rutland Regional Planning Commission (RRPC) is requesting proposals for consulting services for Phase I and Phase II Environmental Assessments and Remediation/Corrective Action Plans, advice and assistance to the Brownfields Steering Committee and Project Manager, and public involvement and education duties, as necessary. RRPC will be the awarding authority on behalf of Rutland Region Brownfields Reuse Program. A qualified environmental professional pool of 3-4 will be selected from vendors whose responses to the Request for Qualifications are deemed to best carry out the objectives of the Rutland Region Brownfields Reuse Program. Proposals are due at 4:00 PM on Tuesday October 4, 2019 at the RRPC offices, located on the 3 rd floor of the Opera House, 67 Merchants Row, Rutland, Vermont. For a copy of the Request For Qualifications, contact: Edward Bove, RRPC, at ebove@rutlandrpc.org or visit the RRPC website at www.rutlandrpc.org.
