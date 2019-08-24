LEGAL NOTICE TACONIC AND GREEN REGIONAL SCHOOL DISTRICT At its meeting on September 3, 2019, the Taconic and Green Regional School District will be adopting the following policies: Global Ends (1.0), Executive Limitations (2.1 – 2.8), Board Management Delegation (3.0 – 3.4), and Governance Process (4.0 – 4.7). Upon adoption of the new policies, the following policies will be rescinded: Complaints (LP3), Drivers’ Education (LP4), Enrollment of Non-Resident Students (LP5), Kindergarten Entrance (LP6), Tuition Payments for Secondary Students (LP9), Search and Seizure of Students by School Personnel (LP11), Community Use of School Facilities (LP12), Bloodborne Pathogens (LP16), Educational Support System (LP17), Student Conduct and Discipline (LP18). The remaining policies will be: All current Vermont State Mandated policies as well as local policies - LP1 - Assignment of Sixth, Seventh and Eighth Grade Students, LP2 - In-District School Choice for Sixth, Seventh, and Eighth Grade Students. The meeting will start at approximately 6:30PM at The Dorset School in Dorset, VT. Anyone wishing to review a copy of the policy prior to the meeting may contact the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union office at 362-2452 or view them at www.brsu.org.
