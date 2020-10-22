Legal Notice Town of Rupert, Vermont, interested persons are hereby notified and warned that the Rupert Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 7:00pm, at the Rupert Town Office, 187 East Street, West Rupert, Vermont.The purpose of the hearing is to discuss amendments to the Rupert Town Plan. The Town Plan can be viewed at the Rupert Town Office during regular office hours or at the BCRC website. Town Plan and virtual Zoom meeting info at : wwwbcrcvt.org/rupert
