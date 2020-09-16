LEGAL NOTICE REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS – STASO ROAD STORMWATER SCOPING STUDY The Town of Castleton is requesting proposals for production of a scoping study of the Staso Road Town Transfer Station area and several adjacent road segments to address stormwater from the road as well as adjacent land uses, particularly the Town transfer station and salt/sand pile. The scope of this project will consist of a planning process that identifies the specific needs of the Town related to scoping stormwater within the area of the Town of Castleton transfer station. Second, the assessment of the existing conditions. Finally, an analysis of alternatives for future salt/sand shed locations, future stormwater treatment work, and an evaluation of how this work will fit into a future 3- acre permit. Proposals are due by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020. Please submit proposals as an electric submission via email to devon@rutlandrpc.org. For a copy of the RFP, contact Devon Neary, RRPC, at devon@rutlandrpc.org or the RRPC website at www.rutlandrpc.org.
