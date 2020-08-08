LEGAL NOTICE TACONIC AND GREEN REGIONAL SCHOOL DISTRICT At its meeting on August 18, 2020, the Taconic and Green Regional School District board will be adopting the Ends Policy. The meeting will start at approximately 9:00AM via Zoom meeting. Zoom meeting information can be found at www.brsu.org in the Events section. Anyone wishing to review a copy of the policy prior to the meeting may contact the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union office at 362-2452.
