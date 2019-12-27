TOWN OF CHITTENDEN, VERMONT NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF PERMIT TRACKING ORDINANCE On December 23rd 2019, the Selectboard of the Town of Chittenden, Vermont, adopted the Permit Tracking Ordinance pursuant to the authority granted in 19 V.S.A § 1111 (Permitted Use of Right-of-Way; 24 V.S.A. §§2291(16), (24), (25), ; 10 V.S.A., Chapter 32 (Flood Hazard Areas), 10 V.S.A. Chapter 47 (Water Pollution Control), 24 V.S.A. Chapter 117, Subchapter 5 (adoption of municipal development plan), 30 V.S.A. §7056 (municipal cooperation in enhanced ANR/ALI capability); and Title 20, Chapter 1 (local emergency management). This Ordinance is designated as a civil ordinance pursuant to 24 V.S.A. § 1971(b). This notice is published pursuant to 24 V.S.A. § 1972 to inform the public of this adoption and of the citizens’ right to petition for a vote to disapprove this adoption. SUMMARY It is the purpose of this Ordinance is to institute a permit tracking system for the Town for all construction projects involving the placement, renovation or building of a structure (whether residential or commercial), any excavation involving in-ground septic systems, any excavation work in the right-of-way of a Town Highway, as amended, or any placement or installation of any utility or communications facility or other project subject to review before the Vermont Public Utility Commission pursuant to Title 30, Ch. 5. It is not the intent of this Ordinance to enact use, dimensional or subdivision regulations pursuant to the Municipal & Regional Planning & Development Act, 24 V.S.A., Chapter 117. The full text of the Ordinance may be examined at the Chittenden Town office at 260 Chittenden Rd, Chittenden, VT, during regular office hours, or at the Chittenden Town website chittendenvt.org. CITIZENS’ RIGHT TO PETITION FOR VOTE Title 24 V.S.A. § 1973 grants citizens the right to petition for a vote at a special or annual Town Meeting to disapprove ordinance amendments adopted by the Selectboard. To exercise this right, citizens must present to the Selectboard or the Town Clerk a petition for vote on the question of disapproving the adoption signed by not less than five percent (5%) of the Town’s qualified voters. The petition must be presented within forty-four (44) days following the date of the adoption of the ordinance. Unless a petition requesting a vote is filled pursuant to 24 V.S.A. § 1973, the adopted Permit Tracking Ordinance shall become effective sixty (60) days from the date of said adoption. PERSON TO CONTACT Additional information pertaining to this Ordinance may be obtained by contacting Roberta Janoski, Town of Chittenden Clerk at 260 Chittenden Rd, Chittenden VT 05737, or by calling (802) 483-6647 during regular office hours
