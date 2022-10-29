LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF PETITIONS FOR ELECTION OF CONSERVATION DISTRICT SUPERVISOR FOR THE POULTNEY METTOWEE NATURAL RESOURCES CONSERVATION DISTRICT To all residents residing within the boundaries of the Poultney Mettowee Natural Resources Conservation District (NRCD), which includes western Rutland County, notice is hereby given that by October15, 2022 petitions for the position of Supervisor for the Conservation District will be available. An election will be held on December 5, 2022, for one Supervisor for the District. Petitions must be completed and returned to the local Conservation District office by close of business on October 31, 2021. Only persons residing within such an organized district are eligible to sign a petition or vote. The newly-elected District Supervisor will work with the other members of the Board to assist the District Manager with overall management of the Conservation District. Conservation Districts are local subdivisions of state government established under the Soil Conservation Act of Vermont. An eligible voter may contact Hilary Solomon at the Poultney Mettowee Natural Resources Conservation District at (802) 287-6880 for a petition or more information or visit www.pmnrcd.org. Dated: October 15, 2022
