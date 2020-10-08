LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF PETITIONS FOR ELECTION OF CONSERVATION DISTRICT SUPERVISOR FOR THE RUTLAND NATURAL RESOURCES CONSERVATION DISTRICT To all landowners residing within the boundaries of the Rutland Natural Resources Conservation District (NRCD), notice is hereby given that on October 7, 2020 petitions for the position of Supervisor for the Conservation District will be available. An election will be held on November 24, 2020 for one Supervisor for the District. Petitions must be completed and returned to the local Conservation District office by close of business on November 10, 2020. Only persons, firms and corporations who hold title in fee land and residing within such an organized district are eligible to sign a petition or vote. Conservation Districts are local subdivisions of state government established under the Soil Conservation Act of Vermont. An eligible voter may contact Rutland Natural Resources Conservation District at 802-775-8034 ext. 117 or email Nanci McGuire at nanci.mcguire@vt.nacdnet.net for a petition or for more information. We encourage you to visit our website at https://www.vacd.org/conservation-districts/rutland/ Dated: October 7, 2020
