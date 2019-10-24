LEGAL NOTICE is hereby given to any and all persons named below who are in default of storage payments to Godnicks Self Storage, Route 7, Rutland, VT 05701. Goods to be auctioned are described as household, furniture and miscellaneous. Contents of each unit will be sold at auction on WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30TH, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the facility at 1300 US Route 7 North - Rutland Town, VT. ONLY CASH WILL BE ACCEPTED AND CURRENT PICTURE ID IS REQUIRED TO BID - NO EXCEPTIONS. PENNI COCCIA UNIT 624 JENNIFER LEONARD UNIT 804 STEVEN RANSOM UNIT 528 KAREN SIEGAL UNIT 639
