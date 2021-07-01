TOWN OF WEST RUTLAND, VERMONT www.westrutlandvt.org LEGAL NOTICE to the West Rutland Traffic Ordinance 24 V.S.A §1976 On June 14th, 2021, the Selectboard of the Town of West Rutland, Vermont, adopted an “Amendment to the Traffic Ordinance” pursuant to the provisions of 24 V.S.A. § 59. This notice is published pursuant to 24 V.S.A. § 1972 to inform the public of this ordinance and the citizen’s right to petition for a vote to disapprove this ordinance. 113. MAXIMUM SPEED LIMIT: The following speed limit are hereby established. A maximum speed of 25 m.p.h. on all town highway roads to include: T.H.#1 – Main Street from the intersection of T.H. #4 Pleasant Street extending western a distance of .875 miles. T.H.#3 – Marble Street from the intersection of T.H. #1 Main Street to the Carving Studio. T.H.#4 - Pleasant Street from the intersection of Rt 4 to the end of the pavement. And all other town highway roads within the urban compact map excluding T.H. #2 Clarendon Avenue. The above speed limits shall be posted in accordance with the standards set forth in the Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices and shall be in effect when so posted. A complete version of this ordinance may be reviewed at the Town Office between 8 AM - 4:00 PM Monday - Thursday. Contact Mary Ann Goulette at 438-2263 with questions on the ordinance. Any resident of the Town of West Rutland has the right pursuant to 24 VSA s1973 to petition for a vote on the question of disapproving any of these Ordinances. In accordance with 24 VSA s1973(b), the petition must be signed by not less than five percent (5%) of the qualified voters of the municipality and presented to the Board of Selectmen or the Town Clerk of the Town of West Rutland within forty-four (44) days following the adoption of the Ordinances by Selectboard. West Rutland Selectboard
