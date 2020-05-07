LEGAL NOTICE TO CONVEY MUNCIPAL REAL PROPERTY OWNED BY THE TOWN OF PROCTOR The Selectboard of the Town of Proctor hereby provides notice to the community / legal voters that it intends to sell the Real Estate located at 50 Chatterton Park to T.W. Grace, Inc., for $2,300.00. This conveyance shall take place not less than thirty (30) days after the date of this notice/publication unless a petition signed by five percent (5%) of the legal voters of the municipality who object to the proposed conveyance is presented to the town clerk. This notice is being posted and published within the municipality pursuant to 24 V.S.A. § 1061(a)(1). Dated at Proctor, Vermont this 27th day of April, 2020. SELECTBOARD OF THE TOWN OF PROCTOR /s/-_____________________ Judith Frazier, Chair /s/_____________________ Bruce Baccei, Vice Chair /s/_____________________ Thomas Hogan /s/_____________________ Benjamin Curtis /s/_____________________ Carrie Dougherty
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.