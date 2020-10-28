LEGAL NOTICE THE STATE OF NEW JERSEY TO: DEFENDANT, SCOTT E. HARTWELL: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED in a Civil Action in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Morris County, Chancery Division, Family Part. A Complaint for Divorce has been filed by Plaintiff, Ellen A. Konikowski. This matter is captioned Ellen A. Konikowski v. Scott E. Hartwell, Docket Number FM-14-895-20. Plaintiff is represented by Einhorn, Barbarito, Frost & Botwinick, P.C., with offices located at 165 East Main Street, Denville, New Jersey 07834. Defendant shall serve upon the attorney for the Plaintiff, whose name and office address appear above, either (1) a written Appearance in accordance with R. 5:4-3(a); or (2) an Answer to the Complaint on or before the 3rd day of December, 2020; and that if the Defendant fails to Answer or file a written Appearance in accordance with R. 5:4-3(a), Judgment by default may be rendered against the Defendant for the relief demanded in the Complaint. If the Defendant is unable to afford to pay an attorney, the Defendant may call a Legal Service Office. An individual eligible for free legal assistance may obtain a referral to an attorney by calling a county Lawyer Referral Service. These numbers may be listed in the yellow pages of your phone book. The phone numbers of the county in which this action is pending are: Lawyer Referral Service: (973) 267-6089; Legal Services Office (973) 285-6911; and further that the Defendant shall promptly file the Answer or written Appearance and Proof of Service thereof with the Morris County Clerk’s Office, Courthouse, P.O. Box 910, Morristown, NJ 07963-0910, Attn: Finance Division, in accordance with the Rules of Civil Practice and Procedure. /s/ Michelle M. Smith Dated: October 26, 2020 Clerk of the Superior Court
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.