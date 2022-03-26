LEGAL NOTICE Appalachian Trail Conservancy is accepting bids for the furnishing of all labor, materials, equipment, and incidentals for Trail Bridge Replacement, Appalachian Trail at Stage Road, Pomfret, VT. Bids will be accepted for complete project only until 5:00 p.m. EST on May 6, 2022. All inquiries for project information and completed bid documents should be addressed to: Matthew Stevens, Appalachian Trail Conservancy P.O. Box 171 Lyme, NH 03768-0171 Phone: (603) 795-9188 Email: mstevens@appalachiantrail.org
