LEGAL NOTICE OPPORTUNITY TO OBJECT Somerset Integrated Resource Project Green Mountain National Forest; Manchester Ranger District As the Responsible Official, District Ranger David Francomb prepared a draft Decision Notice and Finding of No Significant Impact (DN/FONSI) for the Somerset Integrated Resource Project Environmental Assessment (EA). The project includes a variety of resource management activities designed to achieve desired conditions across the forest landscape including improved wildlife and fish habitat, restored soils and wetlands, a sustained network of roads and trails, and increased recreation opportunities. The project also includes the harvesting of timber to provide wood products to the local and regional economy while enhancing forest health and diversity. The EA and draft DN/FONSI are available for review at the Manchester Ranger Station office, 2538 Depot Street, Manchester Center, VT, 05255; or on our website at: http://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=53706 This proposed decision is subject to objection pursuant to 36 CFR 218, Subparts A and B. Objections will only be accepted from those who submitted project-specific written comments during the designated comment period. Issues raised in objections must be based on previously submitted comments unless based on new information arising after the designated comment period. Objections must be submitted within 45 days following the publication of this legal notice in the Rutland Herald. The date of this legal notice is the exclusive means for calculating the time to file an objection. Those wishing to object should not rely upon dates or timeframes provided by any other source. It is the objector’s responsibility to ensure evidence of timely receipt (36 CFR 218.9). Objections must be submitted via mail or facsimile to: John A. Sinclair, Reviewing Officer; Attn: Objections & Litigation, USDA Forest Service, Eastern Region, 626 E. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202; FAX (414-944-3963). Electronic objections in common format (.doc, .docx, .pdf, .rtf, .txt) may be submitted by email to: objections-eastern-region@fs.fed.us; with subject header: Objection – Somerset Integrated Resource Project. Objections must meet the minimum requirements of 36 CFR 218.8(d): 1) name, address and telephone; 2) signature or other verification of authorship; 3) identify a single lead objector when applicable; 4) project name, Responsible Official name and title, and name of affected National Forest and/or Ranger District; 5) reasons for, and suggested remedies to resolve, your objections; and, 6) description of the connection between your objections and your prior comments. Incorporate documents by reference only as provided for at 36 CFR 218.8(b). For additional information, contact Jay Strand (project team leader): call (802) 767-4261 x5522; FAX (802)767-4777; or email at jay.strand@usda.gov.
