WARNING TOWN OF TINMOUTH AMENDMENT OF TINMOUTH TOWN PLAN Residents and voters of the Town of Tinmouth, Vermont, are hereby notified and warned that the Tinmouth Select Board will hold a PUBLIC HEARING on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 6:45 PM at the Tinmouth Town Office to consider an amendment to the Tinmouth Town Plan. Statement of Purpose - This amendment will remove the existing Energy Section in the Town Plan and replace it with an Enhanced Energy Section. The Tinmouth Town Plan is applicable to the entire town. COMPLETE COPIES OF THE PROPOSED AMENDMENT IS AVAILABLE AT THE TINMOUTH TOWN OFFICE. Dated at Tinmouth this 23rd day of December, 2019. By Cathy Reynolds, Chair - Tinmouth Select Board
