LEGAL WARNING For the Wallingford Fire District #1 The legal voters of the Wallingford Fire District No. 1 and the Residents of Wallingford Fire District No. 3, Wallingford, Vermont are hereby warned to meet at the Wallingford Fire Station, 17 Railroad Street, Wallingford, Vermont on April 15, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. for an Informational Meeting for the purchase of a new fire truck. The voting will be open to legal voters of Wallingford Fire District No. 1 only, April 16, 2019, at the annual meeting at 7:00 p.m. by Australian Ballot. Meeting will be held at 75 School Street Wallingford, VT. Posted: _March 14, 2019__
