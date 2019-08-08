STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 286-5-18 RDCV LIMOSA, LLC v. ANDREW MONTROLL, ESQ., ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF PATRICIA L. PFENNING A/K/A PATRICIA LEA PFENNING F/K/A PATRICIA L. GONTHIER OCCUPANTS OF: 1708 Morse Hollow Road, Poultney VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered May 23, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by the late Patricia Lea Pfenning to CitiFinancial, Inc., dated January 11, 2007 and recorded in Book 132 Page 292 of the land records of the Town of Poultney, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of mortgage from CFNA Receivables (MD), Inc. f/k/a CitiFinancial, Inc. to CitiFinancial Servicing, LLC dated June 2, 2016 and recorded in Book 174 Page 163; (2) Assignment of Mortgage from CitiFinancial Servicing, LLC to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC dated August 27, 2016 and recorded in Book 175 Page 128; (3) Assignment of Mortgage from Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC to Bayview Dispositions IVA, LLC dated November 19, 2018 and recorded in Book 186 Page 121; (4) Assignment of Mortgage from Bayview Dispositions IVA, LLC to Atlantica, LLC dated November 19, 2018 and recorded in Book 186 Page 122; and (5) Assignment of Mortgage from Atlantica, LLC to Limosa, LLC dated April 15, 2019 and recorded in Book 187 Page 246, all of the land records of the Town of Poultney for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 1708 Morse Hollow Road, Poultney, Vermont on September 3, 2019 at 9:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND IN , RUTLAND COUNTY, STATE OF VT, AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN BOOK 109 PAGE 83 ID# 090154, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS A METES AND BOUNDS PROPERTY. AND BEING ALL AND THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO ROGER GONTHIER, NOW DECEASED AND PATRICIA L. GONTHIER (NOW PATRICIA L. PFENNING), BY QUIT CLAIM DEED OF RICHARD J. WRIGHT, ESQUIRE, BY DEED DATED MAY 13, 1988 AND RECORDED IN THE POULTNEY LAND RECORDS IN BOOK 78 AT PAGE 400. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY FEE SIMPLE QUIT CLAIM DEED FROM PATRICIA LEA PFENNING TO WILBUR GEORGE PFENNING AND PATRICIA LEA PFENNING , DATED 08/02/2001 RECORDED ON 08/02/2001 IN BOOK 109, PAGE 83 IN RUTLAND COUNTY RECORDS, STATE OF VT. THE SAID WILBUR GEORGE PFENNING HAVING DEPARTED THIS LIFE ON OR ABOUT 04/09/2004, THEREBY VESTING FEE SIMPLE TITLE IN PATRICIA LEA PFENNING. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : June 28, 2019 By: /S/ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
