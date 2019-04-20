Town of Proctor Zoning Board of Adjustment Notice of Public Hearing The Town of Proctor Zoning Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday May 2, 2019 at the Town Office Meeting Room, 45 Main Street, Proctor, VT 05765 to consider an application for conditional use under the provisions of the Town of Proctor Zoning Regulations Article IV for Pamala Ojala for a hair salon in her home at 24 Pine Street, Proctor, VT 02765 Property Owner: Pamala and John Ojala Applicant: Pamala Ojala Location: 24 Pine Street, Proctor, VT District: Residential Action Requested: Request for a Hair Salon in their home. Abutters are hereby notified that further information can be found at the Town Clerk’s office which is open Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Participation in this hearing is a pre-requisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Proctor Zoning Board of Adjustment Richard Horner, Chair. April 18, 2019
