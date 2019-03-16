MEMBERS SOUGHT TO REPRESENT INTERESTS OF ELECTRIC POWER SUPPLY RESOURCES ON ELECTRIC SYSTEM PLANNING COMMITTEE The Vermont Public Utility Commission seeks a primary member and an alternate to serve on the Vermont System Planning Committee (VSPC) and represent the interests of electric power supply resources such as electricity generators. The alternate will attend VSPC meetings when the primary member is not available. The VSPC plays a key role in the planning process for Vermont’s electric transmission system. This planning process is designed to facilitate the full, fair, and timely consideration of cost-effective non-transmission alternatives to new transmission projects. The VSPC: (1) facilitates and supports such consideration of non-transmission alternatives; (2) encourages and facilitates public involvement in Vermont transmission planning in general and in the consideration of specific projects; and (3) provides transparency and accountability to the Vermont transmission-planning process. Members of the VSPC include representatives of: (1) each Vermont electric distribution, transmission, and electric energy efficiency utility; (2) five members, each representing the interests of one of the following groups: electric residential consumers, electric commercial and industrial consumers, town and regional planning commissions, environmental protection, and electric power supply resources; and (3) two non-voting participants, one each appointed by the Standard-Offer Facilitator and by the Vermont Department of Public Service. Members and alternatives serve a five-year term. Primary members are expected to attend quarterly, day-long VSPC meetings at rotating locations and may also serve on one or more subcommittees. Members are eligible for per diem and travel reimbursement consistent with that provided to members of state boards pursuant to 32 V.S.A. § 1010(b). Additional information about the VSPC and its role in the transmission-planning process is available on the VSPC’s website at: http://www.vermontspc.com/default.aspx The Commission strongly encourages interested persons to review these materials. Please send letters of interest to Business Manager, Vermont Public Utility Commission, 4th Floor, 112 State Street, Montpelier, VT 05620-2701, or via email to puc.businessmanager@vermont.gov by March 29, 2019. Letters of interest should describe the applicant’s qualifications to represent that group and explain the applicant’s reasons for wanting to serve on the VSPC.
