METTAWEE SCHOOL DISTRICT ANNUAL INFORMATIONAL MEETING WARNING The legal voters of Mettawee School District, consisting of the towns of Pawlet and Rupert, are hereby notified and warned to meet for an Informational Hearing virtually via Zoom on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM to consider and act upon the following articles. Zoom Link: https://brsu.zoom.us/j/3082117370 Meeting ID: 308 211 7370 Passcode: meeting To be acted upon on Wednesday, February 23, 2022: Article 1: To hear and act upon the reports of the School District Directors and Officers. Article 2: To discuss articles to be voted upon by Australian ballot. Article 3: To transact any other business which may legally come before this meeting. To be voted by Australian ballot on Tuesday, March 1, 2022: Article 4: Shall the voters approve the 2023 Annual Meeting of the Mettawee School District be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00PM at the Mettawee Community School? Article 5: Shall the voters authorize the School Board to borrow money by issuance of notes not in excess of anticipated revenue for the fiscal year July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023? Article 6: Shall the voters of the school district approve the school board to expend $6,009,284, which is the amount the school board has determined to be necessary for the ensuing fiscal year? It is estimated that this proposed budget, if approved, will result in education spending of $17,734 per equalized pupil. This projected spending per equalized pupil is 9.4% higher than spending for the current year. Article 7: Shall the voters appropriate the sum of $40,000 for the Building and Grounds Maintenance Reserve Fund? Article 8: To elect the following positions: Moderator to serve from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 School District Clerk to serve from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 School District Treasurer to serve from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 Pawlet - One Director for a three (3) year term expiring in March 2025 Rupert - One Director for a three (3) year term expiring in March 2025 For the purpose of voting by Australian ballot: Pawlet voters will vote at the Town Clerk’s Office in Pawlet. The Polls will open on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 9:00 AM and close at 7:00 PM. Rupert voters will vote at the Rupert Town Office in West Rupert. The Polls will open on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 10:00 AM and close at 7:00 PM. The legal voters of Mettawee School District are further notified that voter qualification, registration, and absentee voting relative to said annual meeting shall be as provided in Section 706(u) of Title 16, and Chapters 43, 51 and 55 of Title 17, Vermont Statutes Annotated. Dated this 10th day of January 2022. On behalf of the Mettawee School Directors: Julie Mach, Chair Received for the record and recorded this 19th day of January 2022 by: Deb Hawkins, Clerk of the District
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.