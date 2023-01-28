METTAWEE SCHOOL DISTRICT ANNUAL MEETING WARNING The legal voters of Mettawee School District, consisting of the towns of Pawlet and Rupert, are hereby notified and warned to meet for at the Mettawee Community School at 5788 VT Route 153 in West Pawlet, Vermont on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM to consider and act upon the following articles. To be acted upon on Wednesday, March 1, 2023: Article 1: To elect a Moderator to serve from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024. Article 2: To elect a School District Clerk to serve from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024. Article 3: To elect a School District Treasurer to serve from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024. Article 4: To determine the date and time on which the 2024 Annual Meeting of the Mettawee School District shall be held. Article 5: To hear and act upon the reports of the School District Directors and Officers. Article 6: To discuss articles to be voted upon by Australian ballot. Article 7: To transact any other business which may legally come before this meeting. To be voted by Australian ballot on Tuesday, March 7, 2023: Article 8: Shall the voters authorize the School Board to borrow money by issuance of notes not in excess of anticipated revenue for the fiscal year July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024? Article 9: Shall the voters of the school district approve the school board to expend $6,442,338, which is the amount the school board has determined to be necessary for the ensuing fiscal year? It is estimated that this proposed budget, if approved, will result in education spending of $20,487 per equalized pupil. This projected spending per equalized pupil is 15.4% higher than spending for the current year. Article 10: Shall the voters appropriate the sum of $40,000 for the Building and Grounds Maintenance Reserve Fund? Article 11: To elect the following positions: Pawlet - One Director for a one (1) year term expiring in March 2024 Pawlet - One Director for a three (3) year term expiring in March 2026 For the purpose of voting by Australian ballot: Pawlet voters will vote at the Town Clerk’s Office in Pawlet. The Polls will open on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM and close at 7:00 PM. Rupert voters will vote at the Rupert Town Office in West Rupert. The Polls will open on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 10:00 AM and close at 7:00 PM. The legal voters of Mettawee School District are further notified that voter qualification, registration, and absentee voting relative to said annual meeting shall be as provided in Section 706(u) of Title 16, and Chapters 43, 51 and 55 of Title 17, Vermont Statutes Annotated. Dated this 9th day of January 2023. On behalf of the Mettawee School Directors: Julie Mach, Chair Received for the record and recorded this 11th day of January 2023 by: Debra Hawkins, Clerk of the District
