STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 614-10-18 RDCV MIDFIRST BANK v. BARBARA I. STEVENS OCCUPANTS OF: 2284 Franklin Street, Brandon VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered July 2, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by the late Eldred W. Stevens and Barbara I. Stevens to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for GMAC Mortgage Corporation, dated March 6, 2006 and recorded in Book 181 Page 193 of the land records of the Town of Brandon, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for GMAC Mortgage Corporation to MidFirst Bank dated January 26, 2018 and recorded in Book 238 Page 286 of the land records of the Town of Brandon for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 2284 Franklin Street, Brandon, Vermont on October 10, 2019 at 10:30 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: ALL THAT PARCEL OF LAND IN BRANDON, RUTLAND COUNTY, STATE OF VERMONT, AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK 123, PAGE 503, ID# 0086-2284, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS: BEING ALL AND THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO THE GRANTORS HEREIN BY WARRANTY DEED OF HERMAN DODGE, BY DEED DATED OCTOBER 19,1964, AND RECORDED IN THE BRANDON LAND RECORDS IN BOOK 77, AT PAGE 183, AND BEING THEREIN MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS; BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE EASTERLY LINE OF U.S. ROUTE 7, WHICH SAID POINT IN 561 FEET SOUTHERLY FROM THE SOUTHWESTERLY CORNER OF LANDS WILLIS TORREY AND WIFE; THENCE EASTERLY IN A LINE AT APPROXIMATELY RIGHT ANGLES WITH SAID HIGHWAY 200 FEET; THENCE SOUTHERLY IN A LINE PARALLEL WITH SAID HIGHWAY 150 FEET; THENCE WESTERLY IN A LINE PARALLEL WITH THE FIRST BOUND 200 FEET TO THE LINE OF SAID HIGHWAY; THENCE NORTHERLY ALONG THE LINE OF SAID HIGHWAY 150 FEET TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING. SAID PARCEL IS A PORTION OF THE LANDS AND PREMISES WHICH WERE CONVEYED TO THE GRANTOR HEREIN BY MARIE T. AND JAMES M. PATE BY DEED DATED DECEMBER 6, 1948 RECORDED IN THE BRANDON LAND RECORDS, BOOK 70 PAGE 458. BY FEE SIMPLE DEED FROM GEORGE W. MCKEIGHAN AND EDITH M. MCKEIGHAN AS SET FORTH IN BOOK 123 PAGE 503 DATED 12/14/1995 AND RECORDED 12/20/1995, RUTLAND COUNTY RECORDS, STATE OF VERMONT. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : August 19, 2019 By: ___/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren_______ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.