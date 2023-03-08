Mill River Unified Union School District Request for Bid Tinmouth Indoor Air Quality _______________________________________________ The Board of School Directors of the Mill River Unified Union School District is seeking bids for Indoor Air Quality improvements including the installation of 2 Heat Recovery Units and Control Package at the Tinmouth Elementary School. This is a construction project that uses federal funding, so compliance with all State and Federal requirements, including but not limited to the Davis-Bacon Act, is required. Bidding instructions, bid specifications, and General Contract Agreement will be provided upon request from Timothy Harte, Director of Buildings and Grounds via phone or email (802-786-3998, tharte@millriverschools.org). Submission of bids must be received no later than April 24th, 2023 1:00 PM to: Mill River Unified Union School District Attn: Timothy Harte, Director of Buildings and Grounds 2321 Middle Road, Suite 1 North Clarendon, VT 05759 Proposals may also be left at the School District offices as long as they are in a sealed envelope addressed as above. Bids will be opened publicly at the time they are due and will be presented to the Board of School Directors regularly scheduled meeting on April 24th, 2023 1:00 PM. Bids should be clearly marked on the outside of the envelope: “Tinmouth Indoor Air Quality Project.” The Board of School Directors reserves the right to accept any bid, which it deems most favorable to the interests of the School District and to reject any and all bids or any portion of any bid, submitted which, in its opinion, is not in the best interest of the School District. The school district also reserves the right to waive any technicalities in the bid process not in the best interest of the district.
