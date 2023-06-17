Mill River Unified Union School District #U052 Policy Hearing At its regular meeting on June 14, 2023, the Mill River Unified Union School District Board proposes to rescind the following policy for the Mill River Unified Union School District: C4 School Visits By Board Members C5 Board Relations With School Personnel C6R Procedures For Handling Complaints of Discrimination D15 Reissuance of Checks E10 Energy Management The School Board will hold a public hearing to receive public comment concerning the proposed policies at approximately 7:05 p.m. during the regular meeting, according to meeting warning participation information. Copies of the proposed policies may be obtained by contacting the Superintendent's office at 802-786-3998.