Mill River Unified Union School District #U052 Policy Hearing At its regular meeting on March 1st, 2023, the Mill River Unified Union School District Board proposes to rescind the following policy for the Mill River Unified Union School District: F18 Eighteen Year Old Students The School Board will hold a public hearing to receive public comment concerning the proposed policies at approximately 7:05 p.m. during the regular meeting, according to meeting warning participation information. Copies of the proposed policies may be obtained by contacting the Superintendent's office at 802-786-3998.
