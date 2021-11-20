Mill River Unified Union School District #U052 Policy Hearing At its regular meeting on December 1, 2021, the Mill River Unified Union School District Board proposes to adopt the following policy for the Mill River Unified Union School District: D18 Travel Reimbursement D20 Prevention of Conflict of Interest in Procurement E14 Capitalization of Assets F1 School Community Behavioral Expectations The School Board will hold a public hearing to receive public comments concerning the proposed policy at approximately 7:05 p.m., either at the Mill River Union High School in person, or virtually if necessary at that time, according to meeting warning participation information. Copies of the proposed policies may be obtained at millriverschools.org/boards/ or by contacting the Superintendent's office at 775-3264.
