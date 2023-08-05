Mill River Union High School District Policy Hearing At its regular meeting on August 23, 2023, the Mill River Union High School Board proposes to rescind or adopt the following policies for the Mill River Union High School District: Policies to be rescinded include: G16 Access Control Policies to be adopted include: D22 Records Retention E6 Safety and Security of School Facilities F4 Fire and Emergency Preparedness Drills F28 Federal Child Nutrition Act Wellness Policy The School Board will hold a public hearing to receive public comments concerning the proposed policies at approximately 7:05 p.m. during the regular meeting at the Mill River Union High School, according to meeting warning participation information. Copies of the proposed policies may be obtained by contacting the Superintendent's office at 802-786-3998.