Mill River Unified Union School District #U052 Policy Hearing At its regular meeting on March 17, 2021, the Mill River Unified Union School District Board proposes to adopt the following policy for the Mill River Unified Union School District: F24 Elementary Program Enrollment Policy The School Board will hold a public hearing to receive public comments concerning the proposed policy at approximately 7:05 p.m., during the virtual meeting of the school board. For meeting information, email adages@millriverschools.org, call the district at the number below, or go to www.millriverschools.org for meeting agenda and instructions on how to join or observe this meeting. Copies of the proposed policy may be obtained by contacting the Superintendent's office at 802-775-3264.
