STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT Civil Division Rutland Unit Docket No. 303-5-18 Rdcv 21ST MORTGAGE CORPORATION Plaintiff, v. DIANE M. GRIFFITH as executor of the estate of CORNELIUS J. CARMODY VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF TAXES OCCUPANT residing at 9 Sharon Drive Fair Haven, VT 05743 Defendants. NOTICE OF SALE According to the terms and conditions of the Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure by Judicial Sale (the “Order”) in the matter of 21st Mortgage Corporation v. Diane M. Griffith, as executor of the estate of Cornelius J. Carmody, et al., Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Unit, Civil Division, 303-5-18 Rdcv, foreclosing a mortgage given by Cornelius J. Carmody to Equity One, Inc. dated January 10th, 2002 and recorded in Book 74 at Page 542 of the Town of Fair Haven Land Records presently held by the Plaintiff, 21st Mortgage Corporation, via a Assignment of Mortgage Agreement dated December 1st, 2009, the real estate with an address of 9 Sharon Drive, Fair Haven, Vermont 05743 will be sold at public auction at 1:00 PM on August 1st, 2019 at the location of the Property. Property Description. The Property to be sold is all and the same land and premises described in the Mortgage, and further described as follows: BEING ALL AND THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO CORNELIUS CARMODY BY DEED OF JOSEPH HOWARD DATED JANUARY 10TH, 2002 AND REOCRDED IN BOOK 74, PAGE 540 OF THE TOWN OF FAIR HAVEN LAND RECORDS. SAID LANDS AND PREMISES BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEING ALL AND THE SAME LAND AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO JOSEPH W. HOWARD BY WARRANTY DEED OF MICHAEL H. KOCH AND PEGGY W. KOCH DATED JULY 5, 1990 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 57, PAGE 115 OF THE TOWN OF FAIR HAVEN LAND RECORDS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEING LOT NO. 9 OF A CERTAIN DEVELOPMENT PLOT, KNOWN AS THE NORTON LOTS, PREPARED BY MAYNARD WELCH, SURVEYOR, SAID MAP BEING ON RECORD IN THE TOWN CLERK’S OFFICE OF THE TOWN OF FAIR HAVEN. SAID LOT NO. 9 BEING LOCATED IN THE SOUTH SIDE OF FAIR HAVEN ON A STREET IN THE DEVELOPMENT KNOWN AS SHARON DRIVE. SHARON DRIVE LEADING SOUTH AND WEST FROM ACADEMY STREET EXTENSION IN SAID TOWN OF FAIR HAVEN. SAID PROPERTY CONSISTS OF THE BEFORE MENTIONED LOT NO. 9. Terms of Sale. The Property shall be sold "AS IS WHERE IS", to the highest bidder for cash or wire funds only. The sale of the Property is subject to confirmation by the Vermont Superior Court, Civil Division, Rutland Unit. The Property is sold subject to unpaid taxes, municipal assessments, and superior liens, if any. The public sale may be adjourned one or more times for a total time not exceeding 30 days, without further court order, and without publication or service of a new notice of sale, by announcement of the new sale date to those present at each adjournment or by posting notice of the adjournment in a conspicuous place at the location of the sale. Mortgage Property Deposit. $10,000.00 to be paid in cash or by certified check by the purchaser at the time of auction, with the balance due at closing. The balance of the purchase price for the Property shall be due and payable within the latter of 10 days from the date of confirmation of said sale by the Vermont Superior Court, Civil Division, Rutland Unit, or 45 days from the date of public auction. If the balance of the purchase price is not paid within the period set forth herein, the deposit shall be forfeited and shall be retained by the Plaintiff herein as agreed liquidation damages and the Property may be offered to the next highest bidder still interested in the Property. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the Property at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale or inquire at Schiller, Knapp, Lefkowitz & Hertzel, LLP at 518-786-9069. Dated: June 24th, 2019. /s/________________________ Christopher M. Daudelin, Esq. Attorney for the Plaintiff
