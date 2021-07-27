STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 166-4-19 RDCV U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF10 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST v. JENNIFER PASCAL AND ROBERT PASCAL OCCUPANTS OF: 116 South Street, Middletown Springs VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 4, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Jennifer Pascal to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for American Investors Bank and Mortgage, dated May 11, 2007 and recorded in Book 51 Page 359 of the land records of the Town of Middletown Springs, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for American Investors Bank and Mortgage to BAC Home Loans Servicing, LP f/k/a Countrywide Home Loans Servicing, LP dated June 14, 2011 and recorded in Book 57 Page 396; (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Bank of America, N.A. to Federal National Mortgage Association dated October 31, 2012 and recorded in Book 59 Page 234; and (3) Assignment of Mortgage from Federal National Mortgage Association dated August 20, 2018 and recorded in Book 66 Page 37, all of the land records of the Town of Middletown Springs for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 116 South Street, Middletown Springs, Vermont on August 20, 2021 at 10:00am all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: A CERTAIN PIECE OF LAND IN THE TOWN OF MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS, COUNTY OF RUTLAND, AND STATE OF VERMONT, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, VIZ: BEING ALL AND THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO ADRIANA L. METCALFE BY JAMES S. CADDELL AND CLARE R. CADDELL, HUSBAND AND WIFE, BY WARRANTY DEED DATED JULY 31, 2000, AND RECORDED IN BOOK 37, PAGE 340-342 IN THE TOWN OF MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS LAND RECORDS AND DESCRIBED THEREIN AS FOLLOWS: THE SAME REAL ESTATE AND ALL THE SAME THAT WAS DECREED TO THE SAID RUTH O’HARE JONES BY THE PROBATE COURT IN AND FOR THE DISTRICT OF RUTLAND, AND FROM THE ESTATE OF LILLIAN O’HARE; SAID DECREE BEING UNDER DATE OF JUNE 22, 1936 AND RECORDED IN THE MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS LAND RECORDS IN SAID MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS IN BOOK 17 AT PAGES 279-280. SAID REAL ESTATE INCLUDING ALL THE PREMISES MENTIONED AND DESCRIBED IN THE DEED OF WILLIAM COOPER TO WILLIAM B. O’HARE DATED SEPT. 7, 1896 AND RECORDED IN SAID LAND RECORDS IN BOOK 13 AT PAGE 336, AND ALL OF THE LAND MENTIONED AND DESCRIBED IN ANOTHER DEED, NAMELY THE DEED OF EARL SISCO TO LILLIAN O’HARE DATED FEBRUARY 17, 1917 ABD RECORDED IN SAID LAND RECORDS IN BOOK 15 AT PAGE 46, EXCEPT FOR PARCEL PREVIOUSLY SOLD BY THE SAID LILLIAN O’HARE TO ONE CLAIR PARKER. REFERENCE TO SAID DECREE AND TO SAID DEEDS AND THE RECORDS THEREOF MAY BE HAD FOR FURTHER PARTICULARS AND DESCRIPTION. TO WHICH DEEDS AND OTHER TITLE INSTRUMENTS OF RECORD, THE REFERENCES THEREIN CONTAINED AND THE RECORDS THEREOF, REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE AND HAD FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO JENNIFER PASCAL BY DEED FROM ADRIANA L. METCALFE RECORDED 08/21/2003 IN DEED BOOK 43 PAGE 390, IN THE TOWN CLERK’S OFFICE OF RUTLAND, VERMONT. TAX ID# TH02-116-000 SPAN#393-122-10275 Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : July 19, 2021 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren____ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.