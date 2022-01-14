STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT ADDISON UNIT, DOCKET NO: 39-3-19 ANCV CIVIL DIVISION NEWREZ LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING v. ANTHONY R. TRACY AND BROOKE C. MAYO OCCUPANTS OF: 811 Buttolph Road, Shoreham VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered July 23, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Anthony R. Tracy and Brooke C. Mayo to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc., dated March 13, 2015 and recorded in Book 81 Page 578 of the land records of the Town of Shoreham, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc to NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing dated February 26, 2019 and recorded in Book 88 Page 596 of the land records of the Town of Shoreham for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 811 Buttolph Road, Shoreham, Vermont on February 9, 2022 at 12:00 PM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises to be conveyed to Anthony R. Tracy and Brooke C. Mayo by Special Limited Warranty Deed of Vermont Housing Finance Agency to be recorded in the Town of Shoreham Land Records and being more particularly described as follows: All and the same lands and premises conveyed to Vermont Housing Finance Agency by Order of Confirmation of Sale dated November 23, 2013 in the matter of Vermont Housing Finance Agency v. Erik E. Sheldrick, Christine Sheldrick et al, Vermont Superior Court, Addison Unit-Civil Division, Docket No. 278-11¬12 Ancv recorded on December 30, 2013 at Book 80 Page 60 of the Shoreham Land Records. Reference is also made to a Certificate of Non-Redemption in the same matter dated September 18, 2013 and recorded on September 26, 2013 at Book 79 Page 413 of the Shoreham Land Records and a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure by Judicial Sale in the same matter dated March 12, 2013 and recorded on September 26, 2013 at Book 79 Page 414 of the Shoreham Land Records. Being also all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Erik E. Sheldrick and Christine Sheldrick by Warranty Deed of Philip A. Rutherford and Joy E. Bohannon dated October 20, 2006 and recorded at Book 67 Page 84 of the Shoreham Land Records and therein more particularly described as follows: “… 'A certain piece of land in the Town of Shoreham, County of Addison and State of Vermont, described as follows, viz: Commencing on a point [marked by a 5/8' rebar and a steel fence-post] in the west line of Town Road #13 [also known as Buttolph Road], said point being 1356 +/- feet northerly from the Goodrich Road, (known as Town Road #37) thence; 1) N 82° 25' W a distance of 1209.85 feet to a point [marked by an iron pipe] thence; 2) N 04° 23' E a distance of 430.54 feet to a point [marked by an iron pipe] in the south line of lands now or formerly owned by Daniel and Tim [Tina] Bilodeau thence; 3) S 81° 16' E a distance of 130.42 feet to a point thence; 4) S 80° [Sic - 82°] 01' E a distance of 1154.47 feet to a point thence; 5) S 80° 06' E a distance of 142.83 feet to a point [marked by a 5/8" rebar] in the west line of Town Road #13 thence; 6) S 32° 43' W a distance of 456.58 feet to the point and place of beginning.... The above described property is shown on an instrument survey map by Rodney R. Orvis Lic #589 dated August 12, 1994. Said premises is [sic] designated on said survey map as Lot No. 1.' Said survey map is of record as no. or at page 90 of the Town of Shoreham Land Map Records. …” The property has an E-911 address and is known and designated as 811 Buttolph Road, Shoreham, Vermont. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to “Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee”. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : December 14, 2021 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren_____ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.