STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, DOCKET NO: 182-4-20 RDCV CIVIL DIVISION U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO WACHOVIA BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR AEGIS ASSET BACKED SECURITIES TRUST, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-5 v. ERIC R. GOODELL, SARAH GOODELL, JOYCE R. HEALD AND U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE OF CVI LOAN GT TRUST I OCCUPANTS OF: 871 Upper Road, Poultney VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered January 6, 2022, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Eric R. Goodell, Sarah Goodell, and Joyce R. Heald to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for AEGIS Lending Corporation, dated August 31, 2005 and recorded in Book 127 Page 193 of the land records of the Town of Poultney, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for AEGIS Lending Corporation to Wachovia Bank, N.A., as Trustee for the Registered Holders of AEGIS Asset Backed Securities Trust, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2005-5 dated January 31, 2007 and recorded in Book 132 Page 452 of the land records of the Town of Poultney for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 871 Upper Road, Poultney, Vermont on March 28, 2022 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Eric R. Goodell by Deed of approximately even date and to be recorded in the Town of Poultney Land Records. Said lands and premises being more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to John B. Heald, Jr. and Joyce R. Heald by Warranty Deed of Peter A. Altrui dated March 27, 1970 and of record at Book 58, Page 120 of the Town of Poultney Land Records. Beginning at a maple tree standing in the east line of the highway leading past the dwelling house formerly owned and occupied by Asa J. Rogers, deceased, at a point near the driveway leading to the "eighteen acre" lot, so-called, and running thence northerly in the east line of said highway about 12 rods to an elm tree; thence easterly in a line at right angles to the line of said highway about 3 ½ rods to the brow of a large ledge or rock; thence southerly along the brow of said ledge and parallel with the east line of said highway about 12 rods to an apple tree with stones piled around; thence westerly in a straight line about 3 ½ rods to the place of beginning, containing about one-fourth of an acre, be the same more or less, and being all and singular the same premises conveyed to said William J Pritchard by Asa J. Rogers, by deed dated June 1, 1897, and recorded in Poultney Land Records, Book 29, Page 299, to which reference is had for further description, and being the same premises now occupied by said grantee. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to “Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee”. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : February 9, 2022 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren___ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
