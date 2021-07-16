STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WINDHAM UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 142-4-19 WMCV MIDFIRST BANK v. KEVIN P. CHAPMAN AND SUZANNE F. FONTAINE OCCUPANTS OF: 49 Crescent Street, Londonderry VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered December 18, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Kevin P. Chapman and Suzanne F. Fontaine to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for First Horizon Home Loans, a division of First Tennessee Bank, N.A., dated August 31, 2007 and recorded in Book H-3 Page 561 of the land records of the Town of Londonderry, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for First Horizon Home Loans, a division of First Tennessee Bank, N.A. to MidFirst Bank dated March 25, 2019 and recorded in Book 84 Page 1 of the land records of the Town of Londonderry for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 49 Crescent Street, Londonderry, Vermont on August 11, 2021 at 10:00AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Kevin Chapman and Suzanne Fontaine by Warranty Deed of Evelyn H. Matthews, Malvin L. Mathews and Marcia L. Smith dated August 31, 2007 and recorded in the Londonderry Land Records and therein described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to LELAND S. MATHEWS AND EVELYN H. MATHEWS, MALVIN L. MATHEWS, MARCIA L. SMITH, AND MARIE M. LANGMAID, by Warranty Deed of LELAND S. MATHEWS AND EVELYN H. MATHEWS, dated May 14, 1993 and recorded July 1, 1993 in Book 50 at Page 390 of the Londonderry Land Records, and therein described as follows: “FIRST PARCEL: Meaning and intending hereby to convey all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Leland S. Mathews and Evelyn Mathews by warranty deed of Alice Cheney Ferris, dated April 22, 1950, recorded May 2, 1950 in Book 26, page 404 of the Londonderry Land Records, and therein described as follows: “Bounded northerly by land now or formerly of Cora B. Rawson; Easterly by land now or formerly of F.P[.] Fuller Estate; Southerly by the highway leading from Church Street, so-called, in the Village of South Londonderry to the River Road and Westerly by land now or formerly of Alice J. Parker, together with buildings standing thereon. “SECOND PARCEL: Meaning and intending hereby to convey all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Leland Mathews and Evelyn H. Mathews by quitclaim deed of Walter Prouty, dated September 5, 1973, recorded in Book 33, page 92 of the Londonderry Land Records and therein described as follows: “Being a strip of land about 20 feet in width and 118 feet in length, leading northerly from North Street, so-called, between lands of the grantee and Werner to lands of the Grantor, formerly of Fuller Estate. “In order to comply with State of Vermont Health Regulations on the subdivision of lands and disposal of waste including sewage, grantee shall not construct or erect a structure or building on the parcel of land conveyed herein, the useful occupancy of which will require the installation of plumbing and sewage treatment facilities, without first complying with said State Regulations. “Reference is made to a deed from Emily A. and Ceylon D. Farnum dated May 16, 1910, and recorded in Book 20, page 324 of the Londonderry Land Records.” Further reference is hereby made to the Death Certificate of Leland S. Mathews dated _____ and recorded in the Londonderry Land Records on ____________. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : June 16, 2021 By: ___/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren____ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
