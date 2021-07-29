STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WINDSOR UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 543-12-18 WRCV THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE FOR JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR THE BENEFIT OF THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF POPULAR ABS, INC. MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2006-D v. PETER DAWSON AND CITIBANK, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR CMLTI ASSET TRUST OCCUPANTS OF: 73 Union Street, Springfield VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 21, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Peter Dawson to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Equity One, Inc., dated August 25, 2006 and recorded in Book 378 Page 291 of the land records of the Town of Springfield, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Equity One, Inc. to The Bank of New York Mellon f/k/a The Bank of New York as successor Trustee for JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as Trustee for the benefit of the Certificateholders of Popular ABS, Inc. Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2006-D dated November 8, 2018 and recorded in Book 613 Page 334 of the land records of the Town of Springfield for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 73 Union Street, Springfield, Vermont on August 23, 2021 at 11:30 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY, TO WIT: BEING ALL AND THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO PETER E. DAWSON BY WARRANTY DEED OF WILLIAM R. SMITH AND SUSAN E. SMITH DATE MAY 25, 2000 AND RECORDED JUNE 19, 2000 IN BOOK 211, PAGE 281 OF THE LAND RECORDS OF THE TOWN OF SPRINGFIELD, VERMONT, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEING ALL AND THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO WILLIAM R. SMITH, JR., SUSAN E. SMITH AND JOAN B. SMITH BY DECREE OF DESTRIBUTION OF THE WINDSOR PROBATE COURT IN RE: THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM R. SMITH, SR. DATED SEPTEMBER 30, 1997, RECORDED IN BOOK 170, PAGE 193 OF THE TOWN OF SPRINGFIELD AND THEREIN DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: ALL AND THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES AS CONVEYED BY WILLIAM R. SMITH, JOINTED BY HIS WIFE, BARBARA C. SMITH TO WILLIAM R. SMITH AND BARBARA C. SMITH, HUSBAND AND WIFE BY WARRANTY DEED DATED MAY 16, 1980 AND RECORDED IN THE SPRINGFIELD, VERMONT LAND RECORDS AT BOOK 77, PAGE 542 AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, VIZ: IT BEING THE PREMISES AT 73 UNION STREET IN SAID SPRINGFIELD, WHICH WERE DECREED FROM THE ESTATE OF JOHN JEHIAL W. PUTNAM TO LAURA W. BORDEAU, BERTHA E. TROMBLY, GERTRUDE A. LAPMAN, IDA N. RENEHAN AND HERBERT A. PUTNAM BY DECREE DATED FEBRUARY 21, 1914, RECORDED IN BOOK 34, PAGE 127 OF SAID LAND RECORDS". "THE INTEREST OF LAURA W. BORDEAU IN SAID PREMISES WAS CONVEYED TO WILLIAM R. SMITH BY LAURA W. BORDEAU, JOINTED BY HER HUSBAND, HENRY BORDEAU BY WARRANTY DEED DATED AUGUST 8, 1951 RECORDED IN BOOK 54, PAGE 20 OF SAID LAND RECORDS" THE INTEREST OF BERTHA E. TROMBLY WAS CONVEYED TO HERBERT A. PUTNAM BY DEED DATED MARCH 3, 1914 RECORDED IN BOOK 33, PAGE 357 OF SAID LAND RECORDS. THE INTEREST OF GERTRUDE A. LAPMAN WAS CONVEYED BY STEPHEN LAPMAN BY DEED DATED SEPTEMBER 13, 1947 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 50, PAGE 90 OF SAID LAND RECORDS. THE THREE FIFTHS INTEREST IN SAID PREMSIES OF HERBERT A. PUTNAM WAS CONVEYED TO WILLIAM R. SMITH BY DONALD D. DYKA, ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF HERBERT A. PUTNAM BY ADMINISTRATOR'S DEED DATED AUGUST 15, 1951 RECORDED IN BOOK 53, PAGE 126 OF SAID LAND RECORDS. THE ONE FIFTHS INTEREST IN SAID PREMISES OF IDA N. RENEHAN IN SAID PREMISES WAS CONVEYED TO WILLIAM R. SMITH BY IDA RENEHAN, JOINED BY HER HUSBAND, ROBERT RENEHAN, BY WARRANTY DEED DATED AUGUST 15, 1951 RECORDED IN BOOK 53 AT PAGE 128 OF SAID LAND PREMISES. SAID PREMISES ARE BOUND NORTHERLY BY PREMISES FORMERLY OF BERTHA M. HOWE, EASTERLY BY UNION STREET, AND SOUTHERLY BY PREMISES OF IMOGENE G. ROBINSON". ADDRESS: 73 UNION ST.; SPRINGFIELD, VT 051563133 TAX MAP OR PARCEL ID NO.: 026/6/03 Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to “Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee”. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : July 21, 2021 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren___ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
