STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WINDHAM UNIT, DOCKET NO: 176-5-18 WMCV CIVIL DIVISION LOANDEPOT.COM, LLC v. RONALD P. KERN OCCUPANTS OF: 22 School Street, Bellows Falls VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered January 6, 2020, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Ronald P. Kern to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for LoanDepot.com, LLC, dated March 20, 2017 and recorded in Book 370 Page 291 of the land records of the Town of Rockingham, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for LoanDepot.com, LLC to LoanDepot.com dated March 7, 2018 and recorded in Book 380 Page 286 of the land records of the Town of Rockingham, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 22 School Street, Bellows Falls, Vermont on February 24, 2022 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF WINDHAM, STATE OF VERMONT, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: “BEGINNING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LANDS NOW OF TRASK, FORMERLY OF DIZER, UPON THE SOUTHERLY SIDE OF SCHOOL STREET; RUNNING THENCE SOUTHERLY ALONG SAID TRASK’S EAST LINE ONE HUNDRED SIXTY-EIGHT (168) FEET MORE OR LESS TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE EASTERLY IN A STRAIGHT LINE FIFTY-SIX (56) FEET MORE OR LESS TO THE SOUTH WEST CORNER OF LAND NOW OR FORMERLY OF GEORGE AND RUBY WILSON; THENCE NORTHERLY ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID WILSON’S LAND TO SAID WILSON’S NORTHWEST CORNER UPON THE SOUTH SIDE OF SAID SCHOOL STREET, SAID POINT BEING ONE HUNDRED TWENTY SIX (126) FEET FROM THE WEST SIDE OF HADLEY STREET; THENCE WESTERLY ALONG THE SOUTH SIDE OF SCHOOL STREET TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING. PARCEL ID: (166) Commonly known as 22 School Street, Bellows Falls, VT 05101 However, by showing this address no additional coverage is provided. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to “Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee”. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : January 13, 2022 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren______ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
