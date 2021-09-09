STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, DOCKET NO: 217-4-19 RDCV CIVIL DIVISION NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER v. LEE JANE GOULD AND JOHN F. GOULD OCCUPANTS OF: 199 Shadow Lane, Pittsford VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered October 9, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Lee Jane Gould and John F. Gould to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for LoanDepot.com, LLC, dated January 7, 2014 and recorded in Book 153 Page 293 of the land records of the Town of Pittsford, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for LoanDepot.com, LLC to Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper dated April 1, 2019 and recorded in Book165 Page 328 of the land records of the Town of Pittsford, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 199 Shadow Lane, Pittsford, Vermont on October 4, 2021 at 9:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF RUTLAND, STATE OF Vermont, AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: ALL THAT CERTAIN LOT, PIECE OR PARCEL OF LAND WITH THE BUILDINGS AND IMPROVEMENTS THEREON SITUATE LYING AND BEING IN THE TOWN OF PITTSFORD COUNTY OF RUTLAND, STATE OF VERMONT, BEING KNOW AND DESIGNATED AS EAST PITTSFORD BAND CAMP SITES, AND BEING ALL AND THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED BY EDWARD J. GLANDERS AND MARILYN N FLANDERS HUSBAND AND WIFE, BY QUIT CLAIM DEED OF J FRED CABINE JR, DATED JANUARY 23, 1975 AND RECORDED ON FEBRUARY 6, 1975 IN BOOK 65, PAGE 358 OF THE TOWN OF PITTSFORD LAND RECORDS. MEANING AND INTENDING HERBY TO DESCRIBE AND CONVEY THE SAME PREMISES CONVEYED TO THE GRANTOR FROM EDWARD J FLANDERS BY DEED DATED APRIL 11, 1980 AND RECORDED ON APRIL 21, 1980 IN VOLUME 71, PAGE 30 OF THE LAND RECORDS IN AND FOR THE TOWN OF PITTSFORD, COUNTY OF RUTLAND, STATE OF VERMONT. PARCEL ID: 0419 Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : August 3, 2021 By: ___/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren____ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.