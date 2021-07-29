STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WINDSOR UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 45-1-18 WRCV U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMAC TRUST, SERIES 2016-CTT v. ANGELA M. BENSON-CIUFO, VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF TAXES, LAVALLEY BUILDING SUPPLY, INC. AND DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY-INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE OCCUPANTS OF: 287 Route 100 North, Ludlow VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 5, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by the late Anthony J. Ciufo and Angela M. Benson-Ciufo to Chittenden Trust Co. dba Mortgage Service Center, dated June 3, 2005 and recorded in Book 288 Page 34 of the land records of the Town of Ludlow, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from People’s United Bank, successor in interest by merger to Chittenden Trust Co. dba Mortgage Service Center to EverBank dated January 15, 2009 and recorded in Book 329 Page 527; (2) Assignment of Mortgage from EverBank to Green Tree Servicing LLC dated September 15, 2014 and recorded in Book 379 Page 594; (3) Assignment of Mortgage from Ditech Financial, LLC f/k/a Green Tree Servicing, LLC to NewRez LLC f/k/a New Penn Financial, LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing dated June 19, 2019 and recorded in Book 423 Page 119 and (4) Assignment of Mortgage from NewRez LLC f/k/a New Penn Financial, LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing to U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee for the RMAC Trust, Series 2016-CTT dated September 5, 2019 and recorded in Book 423 Page 119, all of the land records of the Town of Ludlow for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 287 Route 100 North, Ludlow, Vermont on August 23, 2021 at 9:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Anthony J. Ciufo and Angela M. Benson-Ciufo by Warranty Deed of Leonard Stillings and Carmen Stillings dated June 3, 2005, which deed is to be recorded simultaneously herewith in the Town of Ludlow Land Records, and in said deed more particularly described as follows: "Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to LEONARD STILLINGS and CARMEN STILLINGS by Warranty Deed of Ira Alan Mackler and Nancy L. Mackler dated March 31, 1995 and recorded in Book 154 at page 463 of the Ludlow Land Records in which Deed said lands and premises are more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to the herein Grantors, Ira Alan Mackler and Nancy L. Mackler, by Warranty Deed of Chester A. Foss under date of October 1, 1986 and recorded in Book 102, at Page 324-325 of the Town of Ludlow Land Records and in said deed more particularly described as follows: "'All and the same lands and premises decreed to the said Chester A. Foss by Decree of Distribution by the Probate Court for the District of Windsor which Decree is dated September 4, 1986 and which Decree is recorded in the Ludlow Land Records; it being also all and the same lands and premises conveyed to George C. Allen and Marion Allen by deed of Arthur G. and Ethel G. Creaser dated July 10, 1951 and recorded in Vol. 45, Page 38 of Ludlow Land Records and therein described as follows: ""A triangular shaped parcel of land located at Grahamsville so-called, in the town of Ludlow, on the northerly side of the highway leading from Ludlow to Tyson, being a part of the Wilder place so-called and being bounded as follows: Beginning at a point on the northerly side of said highway at the end of the stone wall marking the boundary line between the grantors' so-called Wilder place and the property of Emma Gates; thence south 52 1/2 degrees west along the highway 128 feet to a stake in the ground, a corner; thence north 35 degrees west a distance of 147 feet to a stake in the above mentioned stone wall, a corner; thence south TPA degrees east along said stone wall a distance of 190 feet to the place of beginning, and contains approximately 0.21 acres. Said parcel herein conveyed is a part of the land and premises deeded to the grantors by Jesse 1-1. Spaulding by deed dated January 3, 1945, and recorded in Vol. 41, page 552 of Ludlow Land Records, to which deed and records further reference is hail" Reference is hereby made to the aforementioned instruments and Land Records and to the references contained therein and records thereof in further aid of this description." Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to “Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee”. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : July 21, 2021 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren___ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
