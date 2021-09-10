STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, DOCKET NO: 96-2-19 RDCV CIVIL DIVISION NEWREZ LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING v. LAURA L. BASSETTE, MIDLAND FUNDING LLC AND CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A. OCCUPANTS OF: 4 Washington Street, Fair Haven VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered August 12, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Laura L. Bassette to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Coldwell Banker Mortgage, dated August 28, 2006 and recorded in Book 87 Page 626 of the land records of the Town of Fair Haven, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Coldwell Banker Mortgage to PHH Mortgage Corporation dated March 19, 2012 and recorded in Book 98 Page 552 and (2) Assignment of Mortgage from PHH Mortgage Corporation to NEWREZ LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING, dated November 18, 2020 and recorded in Book 112 Page 127, both of the land records of the Town of Fair Haven for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 4 Washington Street, Fair Haven, Vermont on October 5, 2021 at 9:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Laura L. Bassette by Warranty Deed of Ellen Salvato dated August 28, 2006, to be recorded in the Town of Fair Haven Land Records and more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Ellen C. Salvato a/k/a Ellen Salvato and Daniel G. Salvato (now deceased) by Warranty Deed of Margaret Benedict Moss and Joan B. Soulia, dated January 27, 1981 and recorded in Book 45, Page 120 of the Town of Fair Haven Land Records, and therein more particularly described as follows: "Being the same lands and premises conveyed to us, the Grantors, by our late mother, Helen C. Benedict, by her deed dated March 24, 1975 and recorded at book 41, page 86-87 of the Fair Haven Land Records. The premises herein conveyed are therein described as follows: The premises located at the corner of Washington and West Streets in said Fair Haven described and referred to in deed of Edwin L. Clift and Louise E. Clift, his wife, to B.C. Buxton, dated March 10, 1926 and recorded in said Fair Haven Public Land Records November 1, 1926 in Book 21 at Page 110. Reference is further made to deed from B. C. Buxton to Helen C. Benedict dated October 13, 1926 and recorded in said Fair Haven Public Land Records November 1, 1926 in Book 21 at Page 111. A. Palmer Benedict, M.D., Grantor's husband, deceased in 1956. To which deeds, other title deeds of record, the references therein contained and the records thereof made, reference is hereby made and had for a more particularly description, Reference is made to a Power of Attorney executed by Margaret Benedict Moss, appointing J. Malcolm Williams as her Attorney-in-Fact, which Power of Attorney is dated September 9, 1980 nod which is to be recorded in the Fair Haven Land Records." The lands herein conveyed are particularly described in the aforesaid deed of Clift to Buxton as follows: "Beginning at the intersection of West Street and Washington Street in the Village of Fair Haven; thence in the north line of said West Street N. 76° W. twelve (12) rods to a marble post at the south east corner of land of R. Lape, thence N. 6° E. in said Lape's east line five (5) rods and sixteen (16) links to a marble post standing at the south west corner of land of Lena and Harold Wood; thence along said Wood's south line S. 81° E. six (6)-rods seventeen (17) links and three (3) inches to the west line of Washington Street; thence S. 24° E. ten (10) rods and nine and one half (9 1/2) links to the bounds begun at, and being the same premises conveyed by J. Emery Buxton by his deed dated September 2nd, 1907 and recorded in the land records of Town Fair Haven in Book 13 at page 273 to which deed and the record thereof reference is hereby made and bed for a further description," Said lands are subject to a common motor vehicle parking easement described in the Easement Deed of Ellen C. Salvato to Adams Family Properties, Inc. dated March 25, 2003 and recorded in Book 78 at page 251 of the Fair Haven Land Records. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : August 18, 2021 By: ___/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren______ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
