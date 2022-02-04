STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WINDSOR UNIT, DOCKET NO: 21-CV-00827 CIVIL DIVISION DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR SOUNDVIEW HOME LOAN TRUST 2006-OPT2, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-OPT2 v. ANDREW H. MONTROLL, ESQ., ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF RAYMOND G. NOURSE OCCUPANTS OF: 228 Eureka Road, Springfield VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered December 14, 2021, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Raymond G. Nourse to Option One Mortgage Corporation, dated February 22, 2006 and recorded in Book 362 Page 200 of the land records of the Town of Springfield, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Sand Canyon Corporation fka Option One Mortgage Corporation to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Soundview Home Loan Trust 2006-OPT2, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-OPT2 dated August 24, 2018 and recorded in Book 603 Page 51 of the land records of the Town of Springfield for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 228 Eureka Road, Springfield, Vermont on March 1, 2022 at 11:30AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Raymond G. Nourse by Executor's Deed of Bradley P. Dunbar and Bernard L. Dunbar, Co-Executors of the Estate of Ila Hooker Dunbar dated September 30, 1997 of record at Book 167, Page 338 of the Town of Springfield Land Records. Parcel One: Being a lot of land on the westerly side of Eureka Road, so-called, approximately 106 feet north and south, and 100 feet east and west, the corners being marked by iron pins. There is included the right to take water from a spring or springs located upon premises of Alfred L. Craigue and Lena B. Craigue with the right to go upon their said premises to lay suitable pipes in which to convey said water, and to make all suitable installations for the protection and maintenance of said water supply, thereby committing no unnecessary damage. Parcel Two: Beginning at an iron pin located on the southwesterly corner of premises now or formerly owned by Lambert, thence in a westerly direction a distance of sixty-five (65) feet, to an iron pin, and to the corner of a line fence owned by said Lambert; thence in a northerly direction a distance of two hundred and fifty (250) feet in a line parallel with the so-caled Eureka Road, to an iron pin; thence in a northeasterly direction to a crooked maple tree and iron pin; thence in a southerly direction along the said Eureka Road, a distance of one hundred ninety (190) feet to the northeast corner of premises now or formerly owned by said Lambert; thence in a westerly direction along the northerly boundary line of land now or formerly owned by said Lambert, to the northwest corner of land of said Lambert; thence at right angles, in a southerly direction along the westerly boundary line of lands owned by the said Lambert, to the paint or place of beginning. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to “Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee”. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : January 20, 2022 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren_____ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
