STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 433-8-19 RDCV U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSRMF MH MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST II v. TOBIAS M. GABRANSKI OCCUPANTS OF: 109 Lake Street, Belmont VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered December 3, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Tobias M. Gabranski to Bank of America, N.A., dated March 10, 2010 and recorded in Book 77 Page 212 of the land records of the Town of Mount Holly, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Bank of America, N.A. to Federal National Mortgage Association dated February 22, 2016 and recorded in Book 88 Page 632; (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Federal National Mortgage Association to Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper dated May 21, 2019 and recorded in Book 94 Page 376; and (3) Assignment of Mortgage from Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper to U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSRMF MH Master Participation Trust II dated January 28, 2020 and recorded in Book 95 Page 451 all of the land records of the Town of Mount Holly for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 109 Lake Street, Belmont, Vermont on August 31, 2021 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: A certain piece of land in Mt. Holly, County of Rutland, and State of Vermont, described as follows, viz Being all the same lands and premises of Helen Heald to Flossie P. Dana, Raymond A. Dana and Nancy Dana Wilson said deed bearing date of December 5, 1966 as recorded at Volume 29, Page 219 of Mt. Holly Land Records. Flossie P. Dana deceased January 22, 1997. Reference is further made to Warranty Deed of Flossie P. Dana to Helen Heald dated December 5, 1966 which deed is recorded at Volume 29, Page 219 of Mt. Holly Land Records. Reference is further made to deed of Orrin A. Priest to Thaddeus O. Priest and Flossie P. Dana May 29, 1956 as recorded at Volume 27, Page 118 of Mt. Holly Land Records. Reference is further made to deed of Thaddeus O. Priest to Orrin A. Priest dated May 29, 1956 appearing at Volume 27, Page 117 of Mt. Holly Land Records. Reference may further be had to deed of George Trask to Thaddeus A. Priest dated March 25, 1904 as recorded at Book 20, Page 311 of Mt. Holly Land Records. Thaddeus A. Priest deceased September 19, 1961. Orrin A. Priest deceased October 23, 1980. Being all and the same premises conveyed to the Mortgagor by deed at book 70, page 573 in Mt. Holly Town Clerk’s Office. Property Address: 109 Lake Street Belmont, VT 05730 Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to “Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee”. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : July 19, 2021 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren__ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
