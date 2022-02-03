STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 459-8-19 RDCV TEXAS CAPITAL BANK, N.A v. MARK A. GUTEL AND ERIKA H. GUTEL OCCUPANTS OF: 2158 Stage Road, Benson VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 13, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Mark A. Gutel and Erika H. Gutel to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for LendUSA, LLC, dated January 27, 2017 and recorded in Book 72 Page 261 of the land records of the Town of Benson, of which mortgage the Plaintiff was the holder at the time the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure was entered, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for LendUSA, LLC to Texas Capital Bank, N.A. dated January 23, 2019 and recorded in Book 74 Page 440 of the land records of the Town of Benson for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 2158 Stage Road, Benson, Vermont on February 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Mark A. Gutel and Erika H. Gutel by Warranty Deed of Peter Jensen and Krystyna Jensen of approximate even date and to be recorded in the Town of Benson Land Records. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Peter Jensen and Krystyna Jensen by Warranty Deed of Wesley A. Chandler and Meraline Chandler dated July 16, 2004 and recorded in Book 54, Page 93 of the Town of Benson Land Records. Being a PORTION of the same lands and premises conveyed to Wesley A. Chandler and Meraline Chandler by Warranty Deed from Harold A. Belden and Janet H. Belden dated June 1, 1977, recorded in the Benson Land Records in Book 27 at Page 312. The lands and premises herein conveyed consist of 20.235 acres, are shown on a survey map entitled “Lands of Wesley A. Chandler and Merline Chandler, 20.235 Acres with House, Outbuildings and Track, Proposed for Conveyance on Easterly Side of “Stage Road, Benson, Vermont, Rutland County” by George J. Stannard 3rd, LS#497, dated February 21, 2003, and recorded in the Benson Land Records on October 13, 2003, in Map Book 4, Page 1, and are more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a point located in the easterly edge of State Aid Highway No. 1, Stage Road, so-called, which point is the northwesterly corner of the parcel herein conveyed; Thence going along other lands of the herein Grantors South 68° 48’ 35” East a distance of 157.92 feet to a point; Thence going South 68° 48’ 50” East a distance of 169.34 feet to a point; Thence turning and going South 25° 41’ 55” West a distance of 227.28 feet to a point; Thence going in part along a wire fence South 68° 32’ 55” East a distance of 301.03 feet to a point; Thence going South 68° 33’ 10” East a distance of 253.67 feet to a point; Thence turning and going along a wire fence and other lands of the herein Grantor South 9° 00’ 00” West a distance of 289.56 feet to a point; Thence continuing along a wire fence and other lands of the herein Grantors South 27° 52’ 55” West a distance 393.99 feet to a point; Thence going along a wire fence north 15° 50’ 40” East a distance of 212.32 feet to a point; Thence going along a wire fence North 70° 54’ 55” West a distance of 270.62 feet to a point; Thence going along a wire fence North 16° 55’ 10” East a distance of 99 feet to a point; Thence going along a wire fence North 70° 54’ 55” West a distance of 148.50 feet to a point; Thence going North 17° 30’ 20” East a distance of 40.38 feet to a point; Thence going North 18° 21’ 25” East a distance of 90.74 feet to a point; Thence going North 19° 15’ 50” East a distance of 279.07 feet to a point; Thence going North 20° 57’ 45” East a distance of 124.39 feet to a point; Thence going North 22° 57’ 55” a distance of 195.06 feet to a point; Thence going North 23° 29’ 35” East a distance of 111.09 feet to a point; Thence going North 21° 12’ 35” East a distance of 70.12 feet to a point; Thence going North 19° 19’ 10” East a distance of 53.60 feet to the point and place of beginning. Also conveyed, but by QUIT CLAIM ONLY, are any lands lying between the westerly edge of the herein conveyed lands and premises and the easterly edge of the right-of-way of State Aid Highway#1, Stage Road, so-called. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to “Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee”. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : January 27, 2022 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren______ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.