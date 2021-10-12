STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, DOCKET NO: 259-5-19 RDCV CIVIL DIVISION PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES, LLC v. DAVID M. HENRY AND VICTORIA L. HENRY OCCUPANTS OF: 46 School Street, Wallingford VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered October 9, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by David M. Henry and Victoria L. Henry to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Academy Mortgage Corporation, dated September 25, 2015 and recorded in Book 102 Page 219 of the land records of the Town of Wallingford, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Academy Mortgage Corporation to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC dated April 5, 2019 and recorded in Book 109 Page 66 of the land records of the Town of Wallingford, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 46 School Street, Wallingford, Vermont on November 5, 2021 at 11:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to David M. Henry and Victoria L. Henry, husband and wife, by Warranty Deed of Sharon Phillips dated September 25, 2015, to be recorded in the Town of Wallingford Land Records, and therein more particularly described as follows: Parcel 1: Being al and the same lands and premises conveyed to Joseph Phillips and Sharon Phillips, husband and wife, by James M. Wetherby and Dale R. Wetherby, husband and wife, by Warranty Deed dated September 26, 1977 and recorded in the Wallingford Land Records in Book 39, at Page 248 and more particularly described in said Deed as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to James M. Wetherby and Dale R. Wetherby, by the Proctor Trust Company, by Warranty Deed dated December 30th, 1974 which Warranty Deed is recorded in the Wallingford Land Records in Book 37 Page 391 and therein described as follows: All and the same land and premises conveyed to J. Robert Stewart and Sydney B. Stewart, by Robert C. Buck and Natalie C. Buck, by deed dated September 26, 1970 and recorded in the Town of Wallingford Land Records in Book 35, Page 29, and therein described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Robert C. Buck and Natalie C. Buck, husband and wife, by Zeola W. Raiche, by deed dated the 2nd day of November, 1949, recorded in the land records of the Town of Wallingford, in Book 29, Page 134. The premises are bounded and described as follows: Bounded on the north by said School Street, so-called, on the East by lands now or formerly of Harold J. Mooney; on the south by lands now or formerly of C.V. Howley; on the west by lands owned or occupied by the Odd Fellows of Wallingford; together with all the water rights and privileges pertaining to said premises. Reference is made to a Decree of Foreclosure dated January 15, 194, and recorded in Book 37, Page 199 of the Wallingford Land Records. Parcel 2: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Joseph Phillips and Sharon Phillips, husband and wife, by Bruce McMahon by Quitclaim Deed dated July 29, 2002 and recorded in the Wallingford Land Records in Book 74 at Page 124, and more particularly described in said deed as follows: “Being a portion of the lands and premises set forth in that certain decree of distribution In Re The Estate of Margaret E. Howley to Bruce McMahon, dated March 26, 2002, and recorded in book 73 at page 255 of the town of Wallingford land records, which portion is more particularly described as follows: A 58’ x 17 ½’ parcel located in the northeastern corner of the above-described property, immediately south of the house property owned by Grantees. The purpose of this conveyance is to modify Grantor’s boundary line so as to accommodate Grantee’s swimming pool presently located in the area of the boundary line adjustment. This deed is subject to the terms and conditions of that certain State of Vermont subdivision permit EC-1-1831, dated July 2, 2002, to be recorded in the town of Wallingford Land Records.” Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : October 4, 2021 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren___ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.