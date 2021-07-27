STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 151-3-19 RDCV U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF10 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST v. PAULA STAFFORD A/K/A PAULA L. STAFFORD AND MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR GMAC MORTGAGE, LLC DBA DITECH OCCUPANTS OF: 323 Nash Drive, Wallingford VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered October 9, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Paula Stafford a/k/a Paula L. Stafford and the late Dale W. Stafford to Bank of America, N.A., dated September 16, 2013 and recorded in Book 99 Page 44 of the land records of the Town of Wallingford, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Bank of America, N.A. to Federal National Mortgage Association dated August 30, 2016 and recorded in Book 104 Page 336 and (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Federal National Mortgage Association to U.S. Bank Trust N.A., as Trustee for LSF10 Master Participation Trust dated April 11, 2018 and recorded in Book 107 Page 315, both of the land records of the Town of Wallingford, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 323 Nash Drive, Wallingford, Vermont on August 20, 2021 at 11:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed by Warranty Deed from Mark Carpenter to Dale W. Stafford and Paula L. Stafford (the same person as Paula Stafford), husband and wife, dated May 8, 2007 and recorded in the Town of Wallingford land records in Book 86, at Page 405, which has since been surveyed and is now described as follows: Reference is made and had to a survey prepared by Allan T. Hopkins entitled “Land Survey of Dale and Paula Stafford, 323 Nash Drive, Wallingford, Vermont” dated October 31, 2012 and revised November 12, 2012 to be filed in the Wallingford Town Clerk’s office to which survey reference is made and had and which survey shall be controlling for all purposes of description. Starting at a 5/8 inch rebar at a south west corner of the herein described parcel on the north line of Nash Street in Wallingford, thence N 26° 42’ E 686.0 feet to a 3/4 inch rebar set in a hole; thence S 64° 33’ E 482.8 feet to a 3/4 inch rebar set in mound of stones; thence S 26° 49’ E 198.4 feet to a ½ inch iron pin; thence S 21° 46’ E 207.7 feet to a 5/8 inch rebar; thence S 62° 07’ E 175.8 feet to a point for the north east corner of the herein described parcel; thence S 18° 22’ W 490.4 feet to a 3/4 inch rebar set in a fence; thence N 32° W 5.7 feet to a Hickory tree; thence N 64° 57’ W 635.8 feet to a 3/4 inch rebar; thence continuing N 64° 57’ W 65.0 feet to a 3/4 inch rebar; thence continuing N 64° 57’ W 67.4 feet to a 5/8 inch rebar for a south west corner of the herein described parcel; thence N 26° 54’ E 75.1 feet to a 5/8 inch rebar found flush; thence N 64° 58’ W 180.2 feet to a 5/8 inch rebar; thence N 63° 09’ W 99.5 feet to the point and place of beginning. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : July 20, 2021 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren___ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
