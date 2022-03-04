STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WINDSOR UNIT, DOCKET NO: 83-2-20 WRCV CIVIL DIVISION BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. v. ANDREW H. MONTROLL, ESQ., ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF ELLEN L. KRONBERG AND HB ENERGY SOLUTIONS, INC. OCCUPANTS OF: 122 Summer Street, Springfield VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered January 11, 2022, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by the late Ellen L. Kronberg to Bank of America, N.A., dated June 15, 2011 and recorded in Book 484 Page 227 of the land records of the Town of Springfield, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 122 Summer Street, Springfield, Vermont on March 30, 2022 at 11:00AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: ALL THAT PARCEL OF LAND IN CITY OF SPRINGFIELD, WINDSOR COUNTY STATE OF VERMONT, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS FOLLOWS: BOUNDED NORTHERLY BY THE SUMMER HILL CEMETERY; EASTERLY BY PREMISES OF WILLIAM M. BALDWIN AND MONETTA BALDWIN; SOUTHERLY BY SUMMER STREET AND WESTERLY BY PREMISES NOW OR FORMERLY OF THE UNIVERSALIST CHURCH. BY FEE SIMPLE DEED FROM PETER T. KRONBERG AS SET FORTH IN BOOK 413 PAGE 275 DATED 03/03/2007 AND RECORDED 01/14/2008, SPRINGFIELD LAND RECORDS, STATE OF VERMONT. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to “Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee”. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : February 14, 2022 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren____ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
