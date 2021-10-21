STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, DOCKET NO: 719-12-18 RDCV CIVIL DIVISION ROCKET MORTGAGE, LLC v. DAVID B. POPE AND TRACY L. POPE OCCUPANTS OF: 450 York Street, Poultney VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered October 21, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by David B. Pope and Tracy L. Pope to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., dated September 18, 2017 and recorded in Book 180 Page 45 of the land records of the Town of Poultney, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc. to Quicken Loans Inc. n/k/a Rocket Mortgage, LLC dated December 18, 2018 and recorded in Book 186 Page 237of the land records of the Town of Poultney for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 450 York Street, Poultney, Vermont on November 15, 2021 at 10:00AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to David P. Pope and Tracy L. Pope, husband and wife, as tenants by the entirety, by Warranty Deed of William A. Schaumloffel, by deed of even date herewith and to be recorded in the Poultney Town Land Records, said lands and premises are more particularly described as follows: Being the same lands and premises described in a warranty deed of Steven S. Delisle and Carolyn E. Grant to William A. Schaumloffel dated January 4, 2011, recorded in Book 152 at Pages 112-113 in the Poultney Town Land Records; and said lands and premises are more particularly described as follows: "Being all the same-lands and premises conveyed to Steven S. DeLisle by Warranty Deed of Carolyn E. Grant dated August 16, 2004 recorded in the Poultney Town Clerk's Office in Book 123 at Page 5 and therein described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to KENNETH A. GRANT (SINCE DECEASED) and CAROLYN E. GRANT by deed of CLARENCE O. GRANT, dated July 20, 1978 and recorded in the Town of Poultney Land Records in book 63 at page 217, to which deeds and references therein contained, reference is hereby made and had and by this reference made a part hereof as though fully set forth herein." Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to “Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee”. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : September 15, 2021 By: ___/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren___ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
